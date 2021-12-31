WWE Day 1, AEW Rampage, WWE’s Top Moments of 2021 special, WWE SuperShow in Fayetteville (reports needed), WWE 205 Live, NJPW Strong, Danny Burch, Matt Cross, Ryan Sakoda

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-2021 is winding down. It was a better year than 2020, and here’s hoping that 2022 will manage to bring back the old normal. Be smart, be safe, and have fun tonight.

-WWE Day 1 takes place on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena. The event features Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, and Big E vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins in a four-way for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review on Saturday night beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Colin McGuire has the night off. My written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are likely to be delayed due to the holiday.

-There is no WWE Friday Night Smackdown episode tonight. WWE cancelled their plans for a live show when Fox’s plans for a New Year’s Eve broadcast bumped Smackdown to FS1. Fox ended up cancelling their New Year’s Eve special due to the pandemic, but it was too late for WWE to change their plans.

-WWE’s Top Moments of 2021 special will air on FS1 tonight at 7CT/8ET. There will also be an immediate replay of the two-hour show at 9CT/10ET.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. We are looking for a new writer to cover the 205 Live show. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are usually available on Sundays. However, the show is in “best of” mode for the holiday weeks, so his reports will resume with the return of first-run content starting next week.

-We are looking reports from the WWE events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Fayetteville, North Carolina at Crown Coliseum on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, King Woods, and Kofi Kingston, Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship, and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

