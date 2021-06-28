WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match.

-Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke vs. Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Tamina.

-Kofi Kingston and MVP meet face-to-face.

-Jaxson Ryker vs. Elias in a strap match.

Powell’s POV: The Triple Threat is a second chance qualifier, as all three men lost qualifying matches last week. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.