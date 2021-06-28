AEW reschedules Boston event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following announcement via social media to announce the rescheduling of its event scheduled for Boston, Massachusetts.

The AEW DYNAMITE show at Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, on Sept. 8 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Boston show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on Oct. 27, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase. AEW thanks fans for their on-going patience. We look forward to seeing you in Boston!

As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.

Powell’s POV: AEW did not offer an explanation for the date change, nor have they announced a new location for Dynamite on September 8.