07/07 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 214): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show – WWE MITB fallout, McMahon family attends UFC, WES cancels first event, ROH Death Before Dishonor, Ric Flair’s Last Match event, NXT Great American Bash, AEW Dynamite

July 7, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: WWE MITB fallout, McMahon family attends UFC, WES cancels first event, ROH Death Before Dishonor, Ric Flair’s Last Match event, NXT Great American Bash, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more…

Click here for the July 7 Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show.

