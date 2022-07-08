WWE Smackdown in Fort Worth, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in California, Texas, Nevada and NXT live events (reports needed), Thunderbolt Patterson, Luke Hawx, Ludwig Kaiser

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The show includes the return of Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey’s reaction to losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Money in the Bank winner Liv Morgan. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear my same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena. The show includes Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty vs. “Gates of Agony” Kaun and Toa. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Citrus Springs, Florida at Citrus Springs tonight. NXT does not release lineups for their spot shows.

-WWE is in Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

-NXT is in Orlando, Florida at Englewood Neighborhood Center tonight.

-WWE is in Waco, Texas at Extraco Events Center with a “Sunday Stunner” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a street fight, Dolph Ziggler vs. Theory, and Becky Lynch vs. Asuka.

-WWE is in Reno, Nevada at Reno Events Center on Sunday with a “Sunday Stunner” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Drew McIntyre and partners vs. The Usos and Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s Title, and Gunther vs. Ricochet vs. Sheamus vs. Madcap Moss in a four-way for the Intercontinental Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Thunderbolt Patterson (Claude Patterson) is 81.

-Luke Hawx (Oren Hawxhurst) is 41.

-Ludwig Kaiser (Marcel Barthel) is 32.