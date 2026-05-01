WWE Raw preview: Multiple contract signings advertised for the brand’s Backlash go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-The Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing for their World Heavyweight Championship match at Backlash

-Sol Ruca signs her contract to join the Raw roster

-Oba Femi’s open challenge

Powell’s POV: So two contract signings, and one match with no contract required. Raw will be live from Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).