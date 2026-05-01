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AEW Dynamite rating: How did the show headlined by Darby Allin vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship hold up against NBA and NHL competition?

May 1, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 596,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was down from last week’s average of 617,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the previous week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 541,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo. It was a rough week for NXT and AEW due to the NBA and NHL playoffs, which will continue to be strong competition into mid-June. One year ago, the April 30, 2025, Dynamite on TBS delivered 629,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

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