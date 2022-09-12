What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating for Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dax Harwood for the ROH Title headlined show

September 12, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 429,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 485,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished sixteenth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo. The September 10, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage delivered 670,000 viewers and a 0.27 in the 18-49 demographic for a show that featured Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo.

