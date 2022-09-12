What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the show headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Solo Sikoa

September 12, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.367 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.077 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Terrific numbers. Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous episode’s 0.49 rating in the same demo. The September 10, 2021 edition of Smackdown produced 2.383 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Brock Lesnar’s return at Madison Square Garden.

