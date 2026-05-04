WWE announces three events in Canada

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following release to announce three live events that will be held in Canada.

May 4, 2026 – WWE today announced that three events will take place throughout Canada from Thursday, August 20 through Monday, August 24. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, May 8 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.ca.

Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 7 at 10am ET. Additional details can be found at WWE.com/Events.

Thursday, August 20 London, Ontario Canada Life Place WWE Summer Tour Friday, August 21 Toronto Scotiabank Arena Friday Night SmackDown Monday, August 24 Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre Monday Night RAW

WWE and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) will collaborate ahead of Friday Night SmackDown at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, August 21, as part of a long-term strategic partnership struck in November 2025. MLSE’s Scotiabank Arena is home to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.