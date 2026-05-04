WWE announces three events in Canada

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following release to announce three live events that will be held in Canada.
May 4, 2026 – WWE today announced that three events will take place throughout Canada from Thursday, August 20 through Monday, August 24. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, May 8 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.ca.
Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 7 at 10am ET. Additional details can be found at WWE.com/Events.
|Thursday, August 20
|London, Ontario
|Canada Life Place
|WWE Summer Tour
|Friday, August 21
|Toronto
|Scotiabank Arena
|Friday Night SmackDown
|Monday, August 24
|Ottawa
|Canadian Tire Centre
|Monday Night RAW
WWE and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) will collaborate ahead of Friday Night SmackDown at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, August 21, as part of a long-term strategic partnership struck in November 2025. MLSE’s Scotiabank Arena is home to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.
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