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WWE Smackdown preview: Title match and a funeral listed for Friday’s show

May 4, 2026

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Gunther explains why he attacked Cody Rhodes

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. “Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid

-The Gingerbread Man’s funeral

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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