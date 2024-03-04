WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for The Rock’s latest appearance

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.348 million viewers for Fox, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was up compared to the 2.272 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous week’s 0.62 rating. One year earlier, the March 3, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.451 million viewers and a 0.53 rating.
