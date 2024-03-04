WWE Raw preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes open the show

-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a non-title match

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center.