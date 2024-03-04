What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

March 4, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes open the show

-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

