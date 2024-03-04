AEW Rampage rating for the Revolution weekend show, numbers for the Revolution countdown special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 344,000 viewers for TNT, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was down from the 364,000 viewership count from the previous episode.
-The AEW Revolution Countdown special that aired after Rampage finished with 213,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the March 3, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the AEW Revolution go-home show. The 2023 AEW Revolution countdown special that followed Rampage delivered 184,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.
