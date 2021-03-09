NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The March 3 NXT television show scored an B grade from 51 percent of our poll voters. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

-The March 3 AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the edge to Dynamite when we discussed the two shows during Thursday’s Dot Net Weekly audio show. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.