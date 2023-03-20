NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell in an NXT Women’s Championship ladder match qualifying match

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Wendy Choo in an NXT Women’s Championship ladder match qualifying match

-Chase U and The Schism meet in a debate

Powell’s POV: The March 28 edition of NXT will also be taped on Tuesday. We are looking for reports from the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

NXT will be live on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).