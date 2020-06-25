AEW Dynamite viewership drops, loses weekly battle with NXT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show delivered 633,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 772,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT won the night with 786,000 viewers for USA Network. Dynamite finished 17th in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 26th in the same category.



