NXT TV viewership tops AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 786,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 746,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT won the night the night over AEW Dynamite, which finished with 633,000 viewers on TNT. Dynamite finished 17th in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 26th in the same category.



