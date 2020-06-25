06/25 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas in a non-title match, Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed, Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes, Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas in a non-title match, Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed, Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes, Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah, and more (33:30)…

