Impact Wrestling strips Tessa Blanchard of the Impact World Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following statement to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com regarding Tessa Blanchard status with the company.

“Impact Wrestling confirmed that it has terminated its relationship with Tessa Blanchard and stripped her of the Impact Wrestling World Championship.”

Powell’s POV: Blanchard has not been appearing on the Impact television show throughout most of the pandemic because she’s been staying in Mexico with her boyfriend Daga. Johnson reports that her contract with the company expires prior to the Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18. She was scheduled to defend the championship against Ace Austin, Michael Elgin, Trey Miguel, and Eddie Edwards in a five-way elimination match.



