9/13 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers in a cage match for the NXT Tag Titles, Carmelo Hayes defends the NXT North American Title against the winner of a fan poll, Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the second match of their best of three series, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James and Arianna Grace

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 one-year anniversary edition

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired September 13, 2022 on USA Network

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary and checked in from ringside. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

The steel cage tag team title match opened the show…

1. “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince vs. “The Creed Brothers” Julius and Brutus Creed in a Steel Cage Match for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Wilson immediately tried to run out of the door while Prince tried to escape over the top of the cage. The Creeds dragged them both back in with force. The Creeds hit Pretty Deadly with monkey flips, which sent them right into the chain links, allowing them to crawl to the top. The creeds pulled both Deadly members back in with Prince almost escaping and dangling over the side of the cage by Brutus’s arm. The Creeds chucked both Pretty Deadly members into the cage.

The creeds ping ponged Prince with knees to the gut. Wilson punched out Brutus. Wilson springboarded off of Prince’s back to nail Julius with a spring board codebreaker for the two count. Brutus pulled Prince down and hit him with a Border Toss into the steel cage. Brutus and Wilson punched each other while sitting on the top of the cage. Both men fell off. Julius hit Prince with a nice top rope reverse Spanish Fly. The show went to picture-in-picture.[c]

Pretty Deadly were pummeling Julius on the top rope in the corner. They put Julius on the top of the cage and Superplexed him all the way off the top of the cage. The “holy shit” chants ensued (complete with the annoying mute button). Brutus took down both Pretty Deadly members with axe handle strikes and tosses. Julius deadlifted both Pretty Deadly members on each arm. The Creeds hit Pretty Deadly with a double Cannonball Doomsday Device.

Damon Kemp ran in and climbed to the top of the cage. Julius intercepted himand traded strikes. Julius managed to kick at the cage to dump Damon off. Little did he know, Damon Kemp handcuffed Julius to the top of the cage. Brutus tossed around Pretty Deadly all over the place. Brutus climbed to the top to help his brother get unhooked. Pretty Deadly tried to sprint to the cage, but were hit by a crossbody from Brutus. Brutus got a two count on Wilson.

Brutus pulled Prince away from the Cage. Julius managed to pull Wilson to his corner. Wilson fought out and broke up Brutus’s ankle lock on Prince. Pretty Deadly hit Brutus with their Spilled Milk finisher. Brutus kicked out at two. Pretty Deadly took turns tossing Brutus into the cage walls while Julius was forced to watch. Pretty Deadly hit Brutus with Spilled Milk to give Wilson the pinfall win.

Pretty Deadly defeated The Creed Brothers via pinfall in 14:59 in a steel cage match to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

John’s Thoughts: Amazing opening match. I feel safe in saying this, but I think that Pretty Deadly might be the best pure heel tag team NXT has had since FTR (ohhhh, Imagine heel Pretty Deadly vs. babyface FTR!!!). This was a nice story told. I loved the beginning where Pretty Deadly were shameless and did nothing by try to just escape without fighting, and the Creeds are great in being two big dudes who just toss people around with ease (Pretty Deadly are bump machines themselves). The big spots here were fun, mostly involving Julius. This guy doing flips at his size, he has true Brock Lesnar potential right now. This whole match was great, including the closing 5 or 6 minutes where they told the story with Julius being handcuffed by Damon Kemp. Brutus got to look strong too, like an Incredible Hulk, even kicking out of Spilled Milk.

McKenzie Mitchell had Wes Lee, Von Wagner, and Joe Gacy in the back to reveal who the fans voted to face Carmelo Hayes. Wes Lee won the vote. Lee was excited. Joe Gacy said he accepts the result of the vote, and he gave Lee a handshake. After Lee left, Gacy told Mitchell that there’s important work to be done tonight…

Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend was hyped for later in the show…[c]

John’s Thoughts: In all seriousness, hyping up future segments are supposed to be beneficial, but hyping up a future Joe Gacy segment is borderline channel changing material. The guy really needs a refresh.

An ad aired for NXT trading cards…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett checked in from the entrance ramp. Joseph sent the show to a video package that showcased the whole first year of NXT 2.0…

Lash Legend was already in the ring. Fallon Henley made her entrance with Briggs, Jensen, and one of the cancer patients that are being supported by the Connor’s Cure charity. He was wearing a wolf suit and called himself “The Nighthowler”, cool moment…

2. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley (w/Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen). Legend tossed Henley around the ring and all around ringside. Back in the ring, Legend put Henley in a side Torture Rack. Henley rallied back with kicks and forearms. Henley ducked a bicycle kick and hit Legend with a modified Stratisfaction. Henley hit Legend with a Shining Wizard for the victory.

Fallon Henley defeated Lash Legend via pinfall in 2:16.

Yulisa Leon was sad, telling Valentina Feroz and Sanga that she has a torn leg and she’ll be out nine months. Mr Stone and Von Wagner showed up, yelling that they should have won the vote. Sanga yelled at Von, saying you shouldn’t yell like that in front of a lady.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen were celebrating with Fallon Henley backstage. Horny Brooks Jensen walked up to Mandy (who was with Dolin and Jayne), talking about how excited he gets looking at Mandy’s “tip” on her instagram. Mandy said “ew, in your dreams”. Jensen said that you can’t prove that Mandy’s in his dreams. Fallon got in Mandy’s face and talked about wanting to face her for the title. Briggs and Jensen had to hold Henley back as Toxic Attraction went to the ring….

John’s Thoughts: Good to see Henley get a win. She’s set up to be a gatekeeper of the women’s division, but you have to make sure your gatekeepers have credibility. Sad news to hear from Yulisa Leon. She was a person that was standing out in a good way with all of her innovative feats of strength that she would whip out during her matches. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.

Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne were in the ring. Mandy bragged about unifying the US and UK NXT Women’s Titles. She said that she might even consider taking over NXT Europe once that starts up. Jayne talked about Toxic Attraction being a supergroup. Gigi talked about Toxic Attraction running NXT for a year. All three women continued to brag. Mandy talked about how she’s trying to take the record of being the longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion. Alba Fyre made her entrance to interrupt. Fyre talked about coming from Scotland.

She said Scots don’t talk for the sake of talking, they let their hard work do the talking. Fyre talked about coming from the generations of firekeepers. Fyre said in Fyre’s eyes, Rose sees the next women’s champion. Dolin and Jayne tried to blindside Fyre, but they ate bat shots to the gut. Fyre hit Rose with a superkick and Gory Bomb to leave her lying. Jayne and Dolin dragged Rose to the back…

A Cora Jade promo package aired. A graphic showed “I didn’t change, you just never knew me – Cora Jade”. Jade talked about how she fought to be the future of the women’s division, but other people didn’t see that. They aired clips of Natalya feuding with Jade and beating her. Jade said she didn’t care because her best friend, Roxanne Perez, was coming into NXT. Jade then said Perez was a loser. B-roll footage aired of her beating up Perez. Jade said the fans are like 2nd graders, Stark has no personality, Lyons ain’t good, Alba’s weird, but she kinda understands toxic Attraction these days. Jade said that Choo is like a teddy bear and belongs in a children’s bedroom. Jade talked about how at the same time next year, Cora Jade will be the number one woman in the industry…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Wendy Choo about the last Cora Jade promo. Choo joked about living in an apartment and rent free in Jade’s head. Lash Legend showed up to complain about her last loss. She and Choo jawed a bit…

Quincy Elliot pulled upto the WWE performance Center on his moped…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Formula stuff to set up Rose’s next title challenger. They are constantly bringing up the length of Rose’s reign, which has us all wondering when WWE will pull the trigger on putting the title on another opponent? We’ve already gotten a Fyre vs. Rose feud (a bit of a weird one where it was about Rose being afraid of Kay Lee Ray’s bat), but I think they can run it back fresh with Kay Lee Ray evolving to Alba Fyre.

Quincy Elliot made his entrance spinning on a spinny chair. He wore a leather jumpsuit. Elliot gave the ringpost a lap dance.

3. Quincy Elliot vs. Sean Gallagher. Elliot did a dance, looking like he was trying to teach Sean how to duggie. Elliot did a bit of a front flip, while blowing a kiss at Sean. Elliot gave Sean right hands and a flying uppercut. Elliot gave Sean a slingshot Banzai Drop for the win.

Quincy Elliot defeated Sean Gallagher via pinfall in 1:31

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Cameron Grimes about his upcoming match against D’Angelo and Stacks. Grimes talked about how he doesn’t want to be a part of D’Angelo’s gang. He said the person he’s going to trust in himself to win the next match. He teased not having a tag partner. He said weather he’s a man up or man down, he’s a man who’s going to the moon…

Stacks and D”Angelo made their entrance with Joseph wondering if Grimes doesn’t have a tag team partner…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I didn’t know what to expect from the flamboyant Elliot? So far, I’m liking this act. He’s really into his character. It comes off as natural. Not to mention, what little we saw of him in the ring was fun and innovative. I was afraid we were going to see Love Machine Viscera redux, but he really made this act his own. The jumpsuit ring gear really works for him too.

Wes Lee was warming up backstage. Trick Williams showed up to tell Lee to just give up now. Trick and Melo then jumped Lee to leave him lying. Melo put Lee’s head in a locker and slammed it twice. Referees ordered Trick and Melo out of the locker room. Barrett noted that he doesn’t think Lee will make it to his match against Melo…

Cameron Grimes made his entrance. The ref rang the bell with Grimes wrestling himself…

4. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Cameron Grimes. Grimes hit Stacks with a gutwrench suplex and shoulder tackle. Grimes hit Stacks with a knee to teh gut and kick to the head. D’Angelo tagged in and worked on Grimes with clubbing blows. Grimes jumped out of the corner and hit Tony with Kickboxing Roundhouse kicks. Tony tagged in Stacks. Tony and Stacks traded quick tags to keep the two on one advantage on Grimes. Joe Gacy and The Dyad showed up. Gacy grabbed the tag rope and agreed to be Grimes’s partner.

Stacks and Tony continued to cut the ring in half on Grimes. Grimes gave Stacks a backdropped and refused to tag in Gacy. Tony gave Grimes gut punches and a suplex. Tony dared Cameron to tag in Joe. Tony and Stacks continued to cut the ring in half on Grimes. Grimes managed to hit both opponents with a Frankendriver. Grimes escaped a Stacks suplex and Gacy tagged himself in. Gacy hit Stacks a uranage and hit Tony with a dropkick. Gacy hit Stacks with another Uranage. Grimes got in Gacy’s face. This allowed Stacks to put Gacy in a sleeper. Grimes hit Stacks with a Spanish Fly Power slam. Grimes hit Tony with a Cave in. Gacy hit Stacks with his handstand lariat finisher to pick up the win.

Joe Gacy and Cameron Grimes defeated Channing Lorenzo and Tony D’Angelo via pinfall in 5:36.

Gacy gave Grimes a back hug. Grimes pushed away Gacy saying he doesn’t want him. The Dyad blindsided Grimes and put the boots to him. The Dyad hit Grimes with Ticket to Mayhem. Gacy said that was Cameron’s last chance. Gacy hit Grimes with the handstand lariat. The Schism posed over the fallen Grimes…

JD McDonagh was getting a shave with a straight razor backstage. He talked about how good hygiene is important. His barber Gabe agreed. Gabe accidentally cut JD on the side of the neck. JD talked about how he’s coming after Bron Breakker still. The promo finished with JD admiring the blood on his hand that came from the razor cut…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Oh look, now that Vince McMahon is gone, Blading is allowed via JD McDonagh. I kid. Anyways, back to the match. As much as I don’t want to admit, the end of that match was actually really good with Grimes and Gacy looking like a good tag team. That said, Joe Gacy’s character sucks! He’ll be great if he just found a way to get out of his damaged generic cult leader character.