WWE Raw rating opposite the Monday Night Football season premiere

September 13, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.709 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 2.054 million average. Raw delivered a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.58 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.783 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.821 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.783 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished eighth, seventh, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. ESPN held the top six spots in the cable ratings thanks to Monday Night Football related content, including the actual game between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, which produced 7.996 million viewers. The September 13, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.67 million viewers and a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the Monday Night Football season premiere.

