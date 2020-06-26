WWE Smackdown changed to an Undertaker tribute, 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, JJ Dillon, Matt Striker, Mark Jindrak, Buddy Rogers, Jackie Fargo

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is now listed as a tribute to Undertaker and will include an airing of his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles from WrestleMania 36. It appears as though plans for the previously advertised AJ Styles vs. Drew Gulak match for the Intercontinental Title have been scrapped.

-WWE 205 Live is scheduled to stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. I’m not sure what the status of the show is this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but if the show does stream then Anish V’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is July 12 in Rockford, Illinois at the BMO Harris Bank Center. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-NXT continues to list live events for July 10 in both Citrus Springs, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is now July 29 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at he Liacouras Center.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Japan Cup tournament continues on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with empty venue shows. The company will bring fans back for the July 11-12 events in Osaka, Japan at one-third of the Osaka Jo Hall capacity.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website. They will be holding Slammiversary on Saturday, July 18, presumably without fans in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of June. There are no dates listed on the ROH website.

-MLW’s postponed its July events. The next advertised date is October 3 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update. They put the production of Carnyland and their weekly podcast series on hiatus due to the resignation of Dave Lagana, who was handling the bulk of the production those shows.

Birthdays and Notables

-JJ Dillon (James Morrison) is 78.

-Matt Striker (Matthew Kaye) is 46.

-Mark Jindrak is 43.

-The late Jackie Fargo (Henry Faggart) was born on June 26, 1930. He died of heart failure on June 24, 2013 at age 82.

-Buddy Rogers (Herman Rohde Jr.) died on June 26, 1992 at age 71.



