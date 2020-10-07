10/7 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of the NXT Takeover 31 fallout edition, Ember Moon show opening segment, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kushida

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Aired October 7, 2020 on USA Network

Highlights from NXT Takeover 31 aired…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. The show opened up with Tommaso Ciampa making his entrance. Vic Joseph noted that the upcoming match was booked because Ciampa had a dispute with Kushida backstage. The commentators laid it on thick that we were seeing a “new” Kushida these days. Kushida made his entrance in his usual Marty McFly themed gear. Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph can be seen on-site as the on-site commentary team with Beth commentating from home…

1. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kushida. Kushida tried to toy with Ciampa a bit, but Ciampa went right into a rollup attempt. Kushida reversed Ciampa into his signature cartwheel dropkick. Kushida dragged Ciampa to the corner and hit Ciampa with a high kick. Kushida went to his usual gameplan on attacking his opponent’s left arm. Kushida hit Ciampa’s arm with an arm slam. Ciampa prevented Kushida from hitting the handstand boot by drop kicking Kushida in the middle of his handstand. Ciampa worked on Kushida with a headlock. Ciampa then hit Kushida with a back snap neckbreaker. After a cocky leg drop, Ciampa got a one count.

The commentators recapped Ciampa’s recent change in attitude and aggression. Kushida turned the tables and pummeled Ciampa with punches. Ciampa slowed Kushida down by giving Kushida an Irish Whip into the bottom buckle. Ciampa pummeled Kushida’s shoulder with clubbing blows while holding him in a chinlock. Ciampa continued on with a neckbreaker. Ciampa rotated to avoid a hoverboard lock. Kushida escaped a Willow’s bell attempt. Kushida managed to knock Ciampa off the apron with the handstand double boots. The show cut to regular commercial. [c]

Back from the break, Ciampa dominated Kushida and was targeting his neck. Joseph noted that Ember Moon (as advertised) will appear right after the match. Kushida turned the tide after dragging Ciampa’s arm against the top buckle. Ciampa went for the Fairy Tale Ending, but Kushida kept a low base and stomped on Ciampa’s hand. Kushida hit Ciampa with a STO into the buckle. Kushida went for the Juji Gatame, but Ciampa kept his hands clasped. Kushida converted the move into a Triangle. Ciampa escaped with a power bomb.

Ciampa laid the final blow in a slugfest. Ciampa hit Kushida with a Fisherman Suplex for a two count. Kushida turned a backslide into a shortarm. Ciampa escaped the shortarm. Kushida hit Ciampa with a haymaker punch. Kushida pummeled Ciampa with shortarm curb stomps. Kushida locked Ciampa in a hoverboard lock. Dressed as a cowboy, Velveteen Dream went for a axe handle strike on Kushida, but he accideatally hit Ciampa.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kushida via DQ in 10:52 of on-air time.

Kushida attacked dream and chased him away after hitting Dream with a Tope Con Hilo. Alicia Taylor announced Ciampa as the victor via DQ…

Vic Joseph hyped up Ember Moon appearing after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A nice opening match with both men looking very credible. This was an expected finish given that a match of this caliber should be saved for a Takeover with some build behind it. Interesting that they’re continuing to stick with the Velveteen Dream and Kushida feud. The match on Sunday was so one-sided and conclusive, that it looked like they might be moving on. I wouldn’t mind seeing them get to Finn Balor vs. Kushida sometime sooner as opposed to dragging out the Dream feud that doesn’t seem to serve a purpose other than to showcase Kushida’s new mean streak.

Back from break, Ember Moon was standing in the middle of the ring with a mic in hand. She wore Mad Max like gear. Ember Moon talked about how she was shocked that she was allowed to speak tonight. Moon said it’s been a long time, 14 months to be exact. Moon talked about finding clarity while riding thousands of miles via bike. She said she discovered something called “Ember’s Law”. She said she’s not going to do whatever anyone else wants because she’s Ember Moon dammit. Moon then talked about how “Mama wants some gold…”. Moon’s promo was cut off by Io Shirai.

Before Io should get a word out, Rhea Ripley’s entrance cut Io off. Ripley said she likes Ember’s attitlde. Before Ripley could carry on with her promo, she was blindside attacked by Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. A brawl happened between Kai and Gonzalez and Moon and Ripley. William Regal walked out to book a Teddy Long style Tag Team match between the brawling women…

The show cut to Drake Maverick entering the Capitol Wrestling Center. Maverick was hyped about his future potential as a tag team partner with Killian Dain. Killian Dain showed up and told Maverick that they aren’t a tag team or friends. Maverick said that he and Dain have been booked into a match with Ever Rise. Dain didn’t like this, while Maverick continued to act eager…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Maybe it’s just me, but Ember Moon still exhibited the same problem on the mic as the last time we saw her on NXT. She was all smiles and the promo delivery didn’t really exude the “badass” character that her ascetic and body language connotates. As I thought before, I really think that Ember Moon would benefit by being a woman of few words. A stoic badass, if you will.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Io Shirai about not helping Rhea Ripley and Ember Moon in the last segment. Shirai said that Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley aren’t her problem. Shirai said her only problem, is holding on to the Women’s Championship…

Still shot photos recapped the Ridge Holland appearance at Takeover…

Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish were backstage in a lounge. Kyle O’Reilly said he was disappointed that he didn’t defeat Balor. The UE guys cheered up O’Reilly. Cole then addressed Ridge Holland for breaking his ribs. Cole said Holland is a dead man, and that is undisputed…

Ever Rise made their entrance. Maverick and Dain then made their entrance to cheesy-ass music which Maverick personally picked. Dain was playing the role of “reluctant tag team partner”…

2. “Ever Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. Dain didn’t do anything when he was the legal man, and ended up slapping Maverick to tag him in. Ever Rise worked on Maverick with wristlocks. Maverick managed to take down Martel with a dropkick. Maverick continued to act overeager while Dain continued to act reluctant. Martel turned the tide and got punches on Maverick. Dain no sold Martel trying to knock him off the apron. Dain ended up breaking a Chase Parker pin.

Matt Martel called Dain a “fat bozo”. Dain dragged Maverick to his corner and tagged himself in. Dain beat up both Ever Rise guys by himself with his signature moves. Dain went for a Vader Bomb, but Maverick tagged himself in. Maverick wanted to go high risk but was distracted, arguing with Dain. Parker tried to roll up Maverick for the victory, but Dain gave Parker a big boot. Dain then power bombed Drake Maverick onto Chase Parker to give Maverick the pinfall win.

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Matt Martel and Chase Parker via pinfall 4:02.

Maverick and Dain’s cheesy-ass music played. Maverick was doing the Jeff Jarrett strut to the beat of the cheesy music. Dain ended up knocking out Maverick with a punch. Before leaving, Dain dragged Maverick to the back on his shoulders. Maverick recovered on the shoulders and was optimistic again…

John’s Thoughts: Dain and Maverick are starting to grow on me. We’ve seen the “reluctant partners” trope before, but I feel like Drake Maverick is so talented in anything you give the guy, that he can make the best of a bland situation and even add some nuance to it. On top of that, the cheesy-ass intro music got a chuckle out of me. What can you say? I love me some absurdity.

A documentary video package aired to spotlight the return of Toni Storm. Storm was shown at Cancun. She talked about recollecting memories over the time she’s been off. Storm talked about how she’s starting over. Storm was shown sprinting on the beach. Storm said this new Toni Storm is like nothing you’ve ever seen before…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A really good and quick reintroduction promo. NXT really dropped the ball the last time they introduced Toni Storm to the NXT-US. She got tepid crowd reactions when they introduced her out of nowhere and expected people to care about her. People didn’t care. This was a nice video package and hopefully NXT allows Storm to exhibit her natural charisma that she’s exhibited before her time in WWE.

A “Did You Know” Graphic aired, talking about how Johnny Gargano has appeared in over 20 Takeovers…

The Garganos were shown walking their dog. They both argued about losing their matches at Takeover. Gargano said they have to reassess how they do things. Candice LeRae then walked up to their porch. They found a new 65 inch television, gifted to them by Indi Hartwell. This confused LeRae, but Gargano was happy that he just got a free HDTV…

3. Austin Theory vs. Leon Ruff. Ruff went for a rollup and got a two count on Theory. Ruff avoided a lariat with a backflip, but not Theory’s subsequent shove. Ruff did a lot of quick moves to avoid Theory. Ruff hit Theory with a neckbreaker. Ruff hit Theory with a lariat for a two count. Joseph noted that Theory and Russ trained together (via Evolve). Ruff went for the Rey Fenix tightrope armdrag, but Theory dragged Ruff into the ATL (TKO) for the victory.

Austin Theory defeated Leon Ruff via pinfall in 1:46.

Theory took the mic and said that he showed what he could do if he was given time to prep. He addressed Adam Cole. He called himself the future of NXT. Theory mocked Adam Cole’s broken ribs. Suddenly, Dexter Lumis made his entrance. I guess a match was happening?

4. Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis. Lumis took down Theory with a throat punch. Lumis then manhandled Theory around the ring. Theory ran the ropes and ran right into a Thesz Press from Lumis. Lumis beat up Theory around ringside punches. Lumis spiked Theory in the ring with a bulldog. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]



