10/7 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of 30 years of Chris Jericho celebration, Brodie Lee vs. Cody in a dog collar match for the TNT Championship, Brian Cage vs. Will Hobbs, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luther and Serpentico, Serena Deeb vs. Big Swole

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 54)

Live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired October 7, 2020 on TNT

We got a video package that opened the show with various AEW superstars speaking about Chris Jericho’s influence on their careers. The synopsis is that he’s the greatest man that ever lived. In the arena, the announce team of JR, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur were joined by Taz and Ricky Starks. They ran down the card for the, including the Dog Collar Match Main Event between Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee. Will Hobbs made his ring entrance, followed by Brian Cage. Video aired that recapped how this match came about over the past few weeks.

1. Brian Cage vs. Brian Hobbs for the FTW Championship: They traded big strikes to start the match. Hobbs landed a jumping cross body, but Cage quickly recovered and landed a superkick in the corner and covered for a two count. After a series of reversals, Cage landed a running seated dropkick. He then landed a fallaway slam and a standing moonsault for a near fall.

Cage countered a headlock into a back suplex, and then took some time to recover in the corner. Cage charged in, but Hobbs avoided a splash and landed a lariat. He then followed up with a shoulder tackle and a powerslam for a near fall of his own. Hobbs avoided a lariat, and then landed a sit out spinebuster into a pin for a two count. Cage grabbed a pumphandle, and then spun Hobbs around in the air for a facebuster. He then landed a Fireman’s Carry Slam, and covered for a close near fall.

Cage followed up with a German Suplex, and Hobbs popped right up and landed one of his own. Both men hit the ropes and caught each other with a double clothesline. They battled back to their feet, and Cage landed a series of kicks. Hobbs fired back with a spinebuster and landed a close near fall. Hobbs sold frustration and climbed the ropes in the corner. He went for a Frog Splash, but Cage got out of the way. Cage then landed the Drillclaw and got the win.

Brian Cage defeated Will Hobbs at 8:46

After the match, Taz got on the microphone and talked trash to Hobbs. Ricky Starks walked to the ring. Taz called off Starks for a moment, and called Hobbs impressive. He gave Hobbs the option A of joining Team Taz, or option B of turning him down and getting another beating. Before he could answer, Darby Allin walked out and caused Cage and Starks to back down. Taz then addressed Allin, and said he would learn not to stick his nose in Team Taz business. Starks and Cage walked to the back. We then got videos from Slash, Dennis Miller, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Bully Ray, and his Dad Ted Irvine congratulating him on 30 years in Wrestling…[c]

My Take: A fun opener between Hobbs and Cage. We don’t see too many hoss fights in AEW, so this was a change of pace from the usual spotfest format. I like the upside that Hobbs continues to display, but we have yet to hear him on the mic or show much personality. Hopefully they can find the right coaches for him in that regard.

We got a pre-taped promo from Lance Archer where he spoke about his previous match with Jon Moxley in NJPW, and how he’s on another level now, and that Moxley hasn’t faced anyone like him yet in AEW. In the arena, The Hybrid2 made their ring entrance, followed by FTR. The Young Bucks were shown backstage watching FTR as they made their entrance. The match will be contested under the 20 minute Brush with Greatness rules.

2. FTR vs. The Hybrid2: Evans kicked Cash Wheeler off the apron and rolled up Dax for a tow count. Evans botched a flip out of the ring, but recovered to land a springboard tornillo. Angelico then came off the top rope for a splash and a two count. Wheeler pulled Harwood out of the ring to collect themselves. Angelico went to land a cross body off the stage, but he got caught by FTR. Evans then jumped on all three of them, and dragged Harwood back in the ring for a cover and a two count.

Evans climbed up top, but Tully provided a distraction, allowing Wheeler to drop Evans onto the top turnbuckle. Harwood then pulled him the rest of the way down, and tossed him to the floor. He then smashed Evans into the barricade, and wrapped his knee around the post. Wheeler then applied a Figure Four around the post a la Bret Hart…[c]

Harwood and Wheeler continued to isolate Evans during the break. He made a break for an escape, but Wheeler caught him and dragged him back. Harwood tagged in, and Evans landed an enziguri, but Harwood recovered and applied a single leg crab. Evans avoided a suplex and rolled up Harwood for a two count. He then made a tag to Angelico.

He entered and landed kicks and a dragon leg twist on Wheeler. He managed to apply a submission to both members of FTR simultaneously, but they just dragged him to the ropes. Evans tagged and landed a double stomp side slam combination on Wheeler for a two count. Angelico then helped Evans with an assisted 450 splash, and covered for a near fall. Evans tagged in again, and Harwood dragged Angelico to the floor.

FTR landed tandem Suplexes into a pinfall attempt, but Angelico broke it up. Evans landed some slow moving kicks, but Harwood dropped him with a hard right hand. Evans botched a top rope move and seemed to land awkwardly on Harwoods head. He then attempted a moonsault, but Wheeler broke up a pin attempt. Wheeler landed a Gory Special on Angelico into the ring apron.

Harwood and Evans were in the ring. Evans rolled up Harwood with an awkward stacking pin for a two count. Harwood then landed lariat and a sit out powerbomb for a near fall. Wheeler tagged in and both men landed a Power and Glory Power Plex and got the win.

FTR defeated The Hybrid2 at 14:04

After the match, The Young Bucks gave a Double Super Kick to the Camera Man that had been spying on them backstage. FTR then appeared on the screen as Hot Dogs (Weiners), and then Best Friends made their entrance. Trent asked them if they got the joke. He then said as comedy backyard wrestlers, they just wanted them to know that they think they are weenies. Chuck then jumped in and said their Tag Title shot is on the anniversary show next week. A brawl broke out, but it didn’t go anywhere as FTR bailed out of the ring. Best Friends held up the Tag Team Championships before tossing them back and giving each other a hug.

We then got MJF’s tribute to Chris Jericho. He said the first time he spoke to Jericho was after Double or Nothing. He said Jericho told him that he had something, and told him to not be afraid to borrow things from his inspirations. MJF then said that he pointed at Jericho and gave him a nod. We then saw tributes from Shaq, Gene Simmons, Don Callis, Lars Ulrich, and DDP. The Dog Collar match is next…[c]

My Take: Parts of the FTR vs. Hybrid2 match were really good, and others were just too clumsy to really enjoy. It didn’t seem like Dax Harwood was seriously hurt by the Evans botch from the top rope, but the potential was there. The Young Bucks character development continues to move at an excruciatingly slow pace, much like Kenny Omega. Hopefully things pick up soon.

JR threw to a video package that went over the feud development between Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee. Cody made his entrance with Brandi and Arn Anderson. Brodie Lee made his entrance with Anna Jay and John Silver. Doctor Michael Sampson was shown at ringside. Greg Valentine was shown in the crowd observing the match. Justin Roberts made ring introductions…[c]



