NWA Empowerrr results: Kamille vs. Leyla Hirsch for the NWA Women’s Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Melina for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship, NWA Women’s Tag Title tournament, Kylie Rae vs. Diamante vs. Chik Tormenta

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Empowerrr Pay-Per-View

Aired live August 28, 2021 on FITE TV

St. Louis, Missouri at the Chase Ballroom

The screen was black and we could hear some production talk along with some music initially. The production talk ended. Six minutes in, a video package opened the show….

An old school black and white style video featured Mae Valentine interviewing Aron Stevens and JR Kratos. Valentine asked if they would eventually have championship belts just for the ladies. Stevens’ sexist character said Mildred Burke is an exception, but in general women are not on the same level as men. Valentine said she believed someday that there would be an all women’s pay-per-view. Stevens asked what a pay-per-view was and balked at the idea that everyone would have a television in their home. Kratos said it would never happen…

Powell’s POV: Cute video. Stevens is a riot. The building looks great. It’s very well lit. As is the norm these days, some fans are wearing fans and others are not.

Mickie James was introduced as the executive producer of the show and delivered an in-ring promo. She got emotional while talking about the show. She dedicated the show to every little girl who said they wanted to be a pro wrestler and had to work twice as hard for half the respect. “This is the NWA and this is Empowerrr,” James said…

The broadcast team of Joe Galli, Velvet Sky, and Timmy Baltimore ran through the lineup and said the Women’s Invitational match would be the headline the show…

1. Kylie Rae vs. Diamante vs. Chik Tormenta in a Triple Threat. Rae submitted Tormenta, but the referee was clearing something from the ring and didn’t see it. Diamante ended up stealing the pin…

Diamante beat Chik Tormenta and Kylie Rae in a Triple Threat.

Powell’s POV: A good opener. It was framed as a battle of the NWA vs. AEW vs. AAA, and Galli said score one for AEW when Diamante got the win. By the way, it’s nice to hear Velvet Sky loud and clear for a change. She’s usually very quiet in the Powerrr audio mix for some reason.

2. “The Hex” Allysin Kay and Marti Belle vs. “Hell on Heels” Renee Michelle and Sahara 7 in an NWA Women’s Tag Title tournament semifinal match. The winners will advance to the finals that will be held later in the show.