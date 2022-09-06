What's happening...

09/06 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 223): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – AEW All Out, WWE Clash at the Castle, and NXT Worlds Collide talk with co-host Jonny Fairplay and listener calls

September 6, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame taking live calls coming out of the AEW All Out, WWE Clash at the Castle, and NXT Worlds Collide events. The show will return on Monday, October 10 coming out of WWE Extreme Rules…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 223) with guest co-host Jonny Fairplay.

