AEW Rampage rating for the All Out live go-home show and countdown special

September 6, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 485,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 431,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Friday’s All Out Countdown special finished with 229,000 viewers and finished 94th in the 18-49 demo with a 0.04 rating. Last year’s All Out countdown special produced 361,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished eleventh in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The September 3, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage delivered 722,000 viewers and a 0.31 in the 18-49 demographic for the finals of the AEW Tag Title eliminator tournament.

