AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-MJF opens the show

-Hangman Page vs. Jay White in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match.

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Southaven, Mississippi at Landers Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).