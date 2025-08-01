Murphy’s Blog: WWE SummerSlam Predictions – Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE presents the 38th annual SummerSlam event, taking place over two nights in my backyard of East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium. I’m opting to watch from the comfort of my home and save the extravagant amount of money that tickets would cost. For the first time, SummerSlam has been extended to two nights because, you know, there’s not enough wrestling available these days (my night two predictions will come in a separate article). Despite any complaints I may have about ticket prices and the amount of content, this show looks to be stacked on paper, and I would say that my level of anticipation is at an eight out of ten. Let’s run down the card!

Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. OK – I’m going to join others who are calling the Seth Rollins injury a work. I think WWE’s plan was to seemingly remove the threat of a Money in the Bank cash-in so that they would become invested in the match and not be staring at the entrance way waiting for Rollins to come out. The match itself will be fine, but given that it’s slated to close the show, combined with Rollins’ history with Punk, I think we’ll see Rollins with the title at the end of the show. Whether or not Punk defeats Gunther first remains to be seen, and I’m not a fan of that if that’s the plan. Unfortunately, in order to put more heat on Rollins, it would make sense to have him experience a title win before it’s taken away.

Don Predicts: CM Punk wins the World Heavyweight Championship, immediately followed by a successful Money in the Bank cash-in by Seth Rollins.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship. I know WWE is high on Cargill, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see her win the title here. I’m just not sold on either one in this match. Stratton is supposed to be a babyface, but still talks like a heel, and Cargill hasn’t cut the home run promo that makes me feel anything about her one way or another. I will be interested to see how she performs in a high-profile match, as she’s been a work in progress for months.

Don Predicts: Jade Cargill wins the WWE Women’s Championship.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. I think this match opens the show, and if that’s the case, it could be another sign that Seth Rollins will be cashing in at the end of the night. I’d love to see Breakker and Reed get a big win here, but I think the plan is give the fans a happy moment before the empire strikes back later. In any case, I think Reed takes the pin while Breakker continues to be spotlighted.

Don Predicts: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Jelly Roll and Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. As much as I’m not a fan of seeing Jelly Roll in a ring, I have to say that for what they’ve had him do, he’s been fine. I certainly hope that it’s a “one and done” but the build has been fine. McIntyre and Orton will carry the load, and Paul is a standout when it comes to a celebrity transitioning to active wrestling. He and Drew are also good at generating heat.

Don Predicts: Jelly Roll and Randy Orton defeat Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. I’ve never been interested in the women’s tag team titles, but I have to say that I like the work both teams have done, particularly Bliss and Flair. As popular as that act is becoming, I don’t see WWE taking the titles away from the Judgement Day duo just yet, as the plan is likely to keep it on them until Liv Morgan returns to create a conflict between her and Perez.

Don Predicts: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross. Kross isn’t the best worker in the ring, but he’s been decent on the mic, and it seems that he’s the “flavor of the month” in the fans’ eyes. I think it’ll be his night for a big win, and then I’ll be interested to see where both characters go from here.

Don Predicts: Karrion Kross defeats Sami Zayn.

Make ProWrestling.net your home for WWE SummerSlam coverage this weekend.