WWE Smackdown results (8/1): Powell’s live review of John Cena and Cody Rhodes, Giulia vs. Zelina Vega for the U.S. Title, Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black, Talla Tonga vs. Jimmy Uso

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,354)

August 1, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while shots aired of SummerSlam host venue MetLife Stadium, as well as the Prudential Center. Tessitore, who was accompanied by Wade Barrett on commentary, noted that the show would be presented with limited commercial interruptions thanks to, um, Brock Lesnar’s favorite sub sandwich sponsor… Arrival/backstage shots aired of Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa with his crew, Aleister Black, and Damian Priest…

WWE Champion John Cena made his entrance. Cena stood expressionless in the ring while looking at the fans. Cena had Mark Nash give him an over-the-top introduction.

Cody Rhodes’ entrance music played just as Cena was about to speak. Cody, who wore an American Nightmare jacket, slapped hands on his way to the ring. Cena held up his index finger in front of Cody’s face.

Cena recalled telling Cody that he was exhausted and that a SummerSlam match would be too difficult for him. Cena said Cody assaulted him, forged his signature, and forced him into one of the most dangerous matches.

Cena said he had only one thing left to say to Cody. “Thank you, because that was just the boot in the ass that I needed,” Cena said. Cena explained he forged a reputation from hard work, honesty, and respect. Cena said he realizes now that he flushed it all down the toilet by chasing glory when he bought into someone’s crazy idea to make shocking TV.

Cena said they did shock the world and made great TV, but then the dust settled. He said the people who were supposed to be on his team left him alone as he tried to pretend that he was something he is not. “I want to leave here with this,” Cena said while holding up his title belt. “After my last match, I want to take this home with me.”

Cena said it’s not because he hates wrestling. He said he loves wrestling, and the reason he wants to take the belt home with him is so that the fans don’t forget him. Cena said he was so hung up on how the fans might see him tomorrow that he forgot to realize how stupid he was acting today.

Cena said the fans and Cody tried to tell him, but he didn’t listen. Cena said Cody did what a good friend should do by forcing him to face it. Cena said Cody forced him into a fight that will make him dig down and be who he really is. Cena said that if he doesn’t show up for war, then he shouldn’t show up at all.

Cena declared that August 1 is the day that John Cena came back to the WWE. Cena told Cody that he didn’t know who would leave with the title belt on Sunday, but the fans would win. Cena said he was finally over his BS, and now it would be Cody facing him at his best with something to prove in the main event street fight with no rules, which Cody wanted.

Cena held up the belt and told Cody that if he wants some, come get some. Cena said the only platinum rapper showing up to whip Cody’s ass would be him. “The champ is here,” Cena yelled. The fans stood, cheered, and chanted Cena’s name.

Cody removed his jacket and got a couple of beers from a crew member at ringside. “Welcome back, John Cena,” Cody said. Cody dropped the mic and opened one of the beers, which he handed to Cena. Cody opened the other beer. Both men did a left-handed handshake and then took a swig of the beer with their right hands.

Cody left the ring. The fans chanted for Cena, who went to the ropes and held up the title belt. Cena exited the ring and hugged a woman at ringside, then returned to the ring and played to the fans again. Cena headed to the stage and held up the belt again before going backstage.

The broadcast team spoke at their broadcast table. Barrett questioned whether Cena could be trusted after he performed every dirty trick in the book over the last five months…

Powell’s POV: I’m happy that Barrett played up the obvious questions regarding the sincerity of Cena. It’s an interesting move heading into the WWE Championship match. I like it a lot because there’s now the added mystery of whether the real Cena is back or if he’s pulling a ruse. It also left me wondering if it’s a misdirect for a potential Cody heel turn.

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Logan Paul and a friend showing up at Jelly Roll’s training session. Paul mocked Jelly Roll, who jawed back at him. Paul entered the ring and started to fight with Jelly Roll.

Drew McIntyre entered the ring and hit Jelly Roll from behind. Paul held Jelly Roll while McIntyre ran the ropes and hit him with a Claymore Kick.

Actor PJ Byrne was shown at ringside. Tessitore gave him a bro hug and then plugged his role in The Rainmaker…

Powell’s POV: I hope The Rainmaker is a massive success. Well, at least successful enough to stay in the time slot after Smackdown, which would prevent the show from returning to the three-hour format. Yes, I know some of you wish the show still lasted three hours. Perhaps you’ve missed it, but there are like 800 additional hours of pro wrestling content that will keep you busy. Anyway, it was good to see the heels get some heat heading into the celebrity match at SummerSlam.

Entrances for the Women’s U.S. Championship match took place…

1. Giulia (w/Kiana James) vs. Zelina Vega for the Women’s U.S. Championship. Mark Nash delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. Vega hit double knees from the apron onto Giulia on the floor heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Giulia set up for a Northern Lights Bomb, but Vega countered into an inside cradle for a two count. Vega hit a Saito suplex and then hit double knees in the corner. Moments later, Vega performed a suplex from the middle rope that led to another two count and a “this is awesome” chant.

Giulia came back and hit a Northern Lights suplex from the ropes. Giulia followed up with the Northern Lights Bomb and went for the pin, but Vega kicked out at the last moment. Giulia and James expressed shock.

Vega came back and hit a Backstabber. Vega went to the ropes and attempted a moonsault, but Giulia put her knees up. Giulia hit the Northern Lights Bomb and scored the pin…

Giulia defeated Zelina Vega in 12:05 to retain the Women’s U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: A strong opening match. But now that Vega lost her rematch, I hope they will shake it, so that it looks like she and Michin are not the only babyfaces who care about this secondary title.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley spoke with Solo Sikoa, who was accompanied by Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa. Kelley mentioned that a cage was hanging over the ring per Solo’s request. Solo denied it while asking if he looked like the ring crew. He also spoke about Talla facing Jimmy Uso later in the show…

Santos Escobar led AAA Tag Team Champions “Los Garza” Angel and Humberto to the ring for an open challenge… [C] Tessitore narrated highlights of Los Garza winning the AAA Tag Team Titles…

Santos Escobar stood in the ring with Angel and Berto. Escobar said it was time for the fans to stand up and show respect for the AAA World Tag Team Champions. Escobar said all they demanded from the fans was respect, not that they are familiar with the concept. Escobar called for their open challengers.

Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown made their entrance. Tessitore reacted with so much excitement that you would have thought Elvis Presley and Ozzy Osbourne had returned from the grave to challenge for the AAA Tag Team Titles…

2. “Los Garza” Angel and Humberto (w/Santos Escobar) vs. Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown for the AAA Tag Team Titles. Barrett mentioned that Psycho Clown is the son of Super Porky, whom Barrett called his favorite luchador. There were “Iguana” chants while Psycho Clown was isolated.

Iguana took a hot tag and wrestled with his stuffed iguana La Yezca in his mouth. Angel and Berto regained offensive control. They stood on the middle rope, pressed Iguana over their heads, and slammed him to the mat.

Psycho Clown tagged in and went for a top rope crossbody block, but Angel dropkicked him on the way down. Angelo and Berto hit Psycho Clown with their finisher and then Berto pinned him…

“Los Garza” Angel and Humberto defeated Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown in 6:55 to retain the AAA Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: The live crowd had fun cheering for Mr. Iguana. The crossbody block spot was weird. Psycho Clown dove at both opponents. Garza dropkicked him, while Angel actually took the crossbody block. Anyway, I get that WWE wants to get AAA more exposure, but I’m not a fan of having even more title belts on WWE television.

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul were shown walking backstage. Cathy Kelley asked how they could justify their attack on Jelly Roll. They blew her off, and McIntyre said whatever they had to say would be said in the ring…

Tessitore hyped Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black… [C]

[Hour Two] A graphic noted that the first TLC match occurred at SummerSlam on August 27, 2000… A video package aired on the six-way TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Title match at SummerSlam…

Damian Priest made his entrance. Tessitore said there is a street in the Bronx named after Priest. Aleister Black made his entrance…

3. Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black. The match was presented by the show’s sandwich chain sponsor (even though the show was held in New Jersey and there’s a superior chain with Jersey in its name). Black hit an early flip dive onto Priest on the floor going into an early PIP break. [C]

Both wrestlers were at ringside when Black caught a charging Priest with a knee strike. Black went for a moonsault from the middle rope, but Priest avoided it and then shoved him over the broadcast table. Priest started to clear the table. Black grabbed a chair and threw it at Priest’s head for the DQ.

Damian Priest beat Aleister Black by DQ in 8:50.

Black slammed a chair over Priest’s back and then jabbed Priest with it. The referee took the chair away. Black smiled at her. Black slammed the back of Priest’s head into the side of the ring steps a few times. Black picked up Priest and jawed at him before putting him down with a Black Mass kick.

Powell’s POV: Priest wisely blocked the chair with his hands on the DQ spot. I wondered why this match didn’t make the SummerSlam lineup, and perhaps the DQ finish explains it. I don’t mind it at this early stage in the feud, but it would have been an unsatisfying finish on a premium live event.

Highlights aired of Tiffany Stratton saving Jade Cargill from an attack by Piper Niven and Alba Fyre…

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was shown walking backstage when she crossed paths with her SummerSlam challenger Jade Cargill. Jade said she could hold her own and didn’t need her help. Stratton said she didn’t want there to be any excuses when she beats Cargill at SummerSlam. Jade said there would be nothing standing her way, and she said she would finish what she started…

Talla Tonga made his entrance with Solo Sikoa… [C]

Tessitore narrated still shots of Paul Levesque at the White House for a ceremony in which the Presidential Physical Fitness award was revived. Linda McMahon was also present…

Jimmy Uso made his entrance…

4. Talla Tonga (w/Solo Sikoa) vs. Jimmy Uso. Jimmy went right at Talla. Jimmy jumped from the middle rope and was swatted out of the air with a big chop. Talla followed up with another chop. Solo leaned against the apron and mocked his fallen older brother.

Jimmy came back with a spin kick that knocked Talla off the apron. Jimmy hit Talla with a suicide dive, but Talla crashed into the barricade and stayed on his feet. Talla fired up, but Solo stepped in to calm him down as they went to a PIP break. [C]

Late in the match, Jimmy threw a couple of superkicks and then clotheslined Talla over the top rope, and then Talla landed on his feet. Solo climbed on the apron and was superkicked by Jimmy, who then superkicked and speared Talla to finally take him off his feet. Jimmy went for an Uso Splash, but Talla caught him by the throat. Talla stood up and chokeslammed Jimmy before pinning him…

Talla Tonga defeated Jimmy Uso in 9:35.

After the match, Solo called for JC Mateo and Tonga Loga, who ran out and roughed up Jimmy. Solo called for the cage to be lowered. The cage music played, and it started to lower around the ring. The cage stopped.

Jacob Fatu ran out wearing camouflage headgear for reasons that only he could understand. The cage lowered completely around the ring. Solo and Talla exited through the cage door. Fatu got the better of Mateo and Loa. Solo yelled at Fatu from the floor and told him that the U.S. Title belt belongs to him…

Powell’s POV: Somewhere out there, our own Colin McGuinre is beaming with pride over Talla’s first Smackdown match. Anyway, the match felt like it went longer than it should have for a debuting big man. I get the idea of keeping Solo and Fatu apart, but it seemed odd that Solo had a four-on-two advantage (if Jimmy got up), and one of his guys is a giant, yet he opted to leave the ring and take the giant with him. Nevertheless, Fatu’s offensive moves got a good rise out of the crowd.

The broadcast team ran through the SummerSlam lineup…

Backstage, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were interviewed by Cathy Kelley, who asked if they had become more than just a tag team. Flair said Bliss had her back and has shown up for her. Flair said she respects Bliss even if she is “super annoying.” Bliss said Flair hasn’t been half bad. Kelley said it seemed like a friendship had formed. Flair denied it. Bliss said Flair doesn’t like using the F word. Flair said they should focus on winning the tag team titles before putting a label on it…

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul were shown walking backstage… [C]

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul made their entrance coming out of the break. Paul said Jelly Roll thought SummerSlam was a hot dog eating contest. Paul complained about outsiders thinking they could use WWE as a stepping stone. He said it’s impossible unless your name is Logan Paul. He said Jelly Roll is an outsider who will never belong in WWE. McIntyre said that whatever happened to Jelly Roll would be on Randy Orton.

Jelly Roll was shown arriving in a black truck. Jelly Roll sold jaw pain and then tapped on the truck. Orton exited the vehicle, and then both men made their entrance to Orton’s theme song while Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis flipped out behind them.

Orton and Jelly Roll fought with McIntyre and Paul, but Aldis had security pull them apart quickly. A “Randy” chant broke out while security pushed the heels toward the stage while other security guards held back Orton and Jelly Roll inside the ring. Orton and Jelly Roll fired each other up. Orton put down two security guards with RKOs.

A third security guard pleaded for mercy. Orton nodded at a smiling Jelly Roll, who grabbed the security guard and chokeslammed him. Orton’s theme song played as he and Jelly Roll jawed long distance with McIntyre and Paul, who were being held back by security near the stage. The executive producer credits were shown while Tessitore hyped SummerSlam to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A basic, yet effective final push for the celebrity’s tag team match. This was a quality go-home show, and a solid Smackdown episode overall. I will be back later tonight with my weekly same-night audio review of Smackdown for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.

Make ProWrestling.net your home for WWE SummerSlam coverage this weekend.