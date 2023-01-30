What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s Vengeance Day go-home show

January 30, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. “The Dyad” Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for a spot in the four-way for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Vengeance Day

-“Indus Sher” Veer Mahaan and Sanga vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed

-Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria

-Stevie Turner makes her in-ring debut

Powell’s POV: NXT TV will be live on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. The episode will be the go-home show for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held on February 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

