TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Gail Kim, Big Damo, Antonio Inoki, Buddy Rogers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features another Joe Hendry concert. Join me for my live review of Impact as the show is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. . My audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Friday morning.

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for second with 25 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a ?? grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 48 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my post show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gai Kim is 48.

-Big Damo (Damian Mackle) is 40. He worked as Killian Dain in NXT.

-The late Antonio Inoki (Kanji Inoki) was born on February 20, 1943. He died at age 79 on October 1, 2022.

-The late Buddy Rogers (Herman Gustav Rohde Jr.) was born on February 20, 1921. He died at age 71 on June 26, 1992 after suffering three strokes.