AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Championship

-Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker for the AEW Trios Titles

-NJPW star Gabe Kidd in action

-Max Caster holds an open challenge

-Queen Aminata vs. Julia Hart

-The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).