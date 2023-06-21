What's happening...

AEW Collision rating for the premiere edition

June 21, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s series premiere of the AEW Collision television show averaged 816,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision finished third in the 18-49 demo in Saturday’s cable ratings with a 0.33 rating.

Powell’s POV: A good start for Collision. While not the ideal comparison, the premiere edition of AEW Rampage delivered 740,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating back on August 13, 2021. Last week’s Dynamite delivered 832,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating.

