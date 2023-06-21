WWE Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America ratings

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 270,000 viewers for A&E and finished 30th in the cable ratings with a 0.09 rating. The show focused on Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero memorabilia.

-Sunday’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” finished with 211,00 viewers. The show finished 59th in the Sunday cable ratings with a 0.06 rating. For a full breakdown on both shows, visit Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures episode focused on Roddy Piper and produced 386,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. The previous edition of “Stone Cold Takes on America” had 229,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. Next week’s Most Wanted Treasures is a Kurt Angle themed episode.