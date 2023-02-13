AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match

-Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

-Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho in a three-way

-Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian

-Orange Cassidy, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt

-AEW World Champion MJF appears

-Jim Ross conducts a sit-down interviews Wardlow

-Renee Paquette conducts a sit-down interview with Adam Cole

Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena.

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s “Slam Dunk” edition with an early start time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland

Rampage is billed as the "Slam Dunk" edition and has an early start time due to the network's coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend. Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena.