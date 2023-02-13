Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Rich Swann vs. Kenny King

-Chris Bey vs. Kushida

-Eddie Edwards vs. Heath in a qualifying match for the the four-way at No Surrender

-Steve Maclin vs. Rhino in a qualifying match for the the four-way at No Surrender

Powell's POV: Brian Myers and PCO won the first two qualifiers for the No Surrender four-way match will determine the No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Consequences Creed (a/k/a Xavier Woods). The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET.