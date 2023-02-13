What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Elimination Chamber go-home show

February 13, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Gunther vs. Madcap Moss for the Intercontinental Championship

-Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar

-Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Natalya

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre, which will play host to the Elimination Chamber event the next night. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

