AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s “Slam Dunk” edition with an early start time

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland

Powell’s POV: Rampage is billed as the “Slam Dunk” edition and has an early start time due to the network’s coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend. Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 6CT/7ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).