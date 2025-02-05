AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Penta, Madison Rayne, Mason Madden, Luke Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Atlanta, Georgia Gateway Center Arena. The show features Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Atlanta. If you are attending either show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 42 percent of our voters. D finished second with 32 percent of the vote each. I gave this uneventful edition of Dynamite a D grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Penta is 40.

-Madison Rayne (Ashley Lomberger) is 39.

-Mason Madden (Brennan Williams) is 34 today. He also worked as Dio Maddin and Mace in WWE.

-The late Luke Graham (James Johnson) was born on February 5, 1940. He died from congestive heart failure at age 66 on June 23, 2006.