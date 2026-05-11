WWE Main Event taping results (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WWE Main Event taping

May 11, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee, at Food City Center

Report by Dot Net reader Derik Zoo

1. Ivy Nile beat Maxine Dupri

2. Otis and Akira Tozawa beat “The Culling” Shawn Spears and Niko Vance (w/Izzi Dame)