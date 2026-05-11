Brett Lauderdale addresses GCW’s status with TrillerTV, shares more details on the issues facing the streaming platform

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to social media on Monday after the news broke that AEW is suing Triller Group Inc. and TrillerTV for nearly $5 million in unpaid revenue from pay-per-view sales and AEW Plus. “Short, simple answer,” Lauderdale wrote on the X social media platform in response to a fan question regarding GCW’s status on TrillerTV. “GCW will continue to stream on TrillerTV+ for the foreseeable future until or unless *we* decide not to.”

Lauderdale also shared more details regarding Triller’s woes in additional posts on his X page. “TrillerTV/TrillerTV+ is basically the artist formerly known as FiteTV (Flipps Media), it’s the wrestling wing of the umbrella/parent company, and operates mostly independently of the rest of the parent company (TRILLER),” Lauderdale wrote.

“It still has a sizable monthly subscriber base and accompanying revenue (in addition to the standalone PPVs). The ‘issue’ (as noted in the filing) is that while this ‘wing’ of the entity operates independently, the revenue it generates still goes into the parent company’s purse. FiteTV was never TRILLER’s main priority – the Triller TikTok style app is/was. So while there’s revenue coming in and some folks continue to get paid, there are also many that aren’t, and most aren’t being paid in full or are owed significant amounts.”

Powell’s POV: I tweaked some of Lauderdale’s grammar above to make it an easier read. His full social media posts are available below and are definitely worth reading. The short version is that Lauderdale believes there will eventually be a sale that will allow the TrillerTV side to move forward without the burden “of an umbrella that is siphoning the revenue.” Here’s hoping that’s the case. I’m a fan of the product, which has been the streaming platform home for GCW and other independent companies over the years, as well as AEW and TNA pay-per-view events.

Short simple answer: – GCW will continue to stream on trillerTV+ for the forseeable future until or unless *we* decide not to https://t.co/xPgbo8LODu — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) May 11, 2026

TrillerTV/TrillerTV+ is basically the artist formerly known as FiteTV (flipps media), its the wrestling wing of the umbrella/parent company and operates mostly independently of the rest of the parent company (TRILLER)… The TrillerTV (fite) platform/app still works great and… — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) May 11, 2026

it still has a sizeable monthly subscriber base & accompanying revenue (in addition to the standalone ppvs). The “issue” (as noted in filing) is that while this “wing” of the entity operates independently, the revenue it generates still goes into the parent companys purse… — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) May 11, 2026

And the parent company (as the owner) can do whatever it wants with those funds (redirect to other projects, etc) even if it means neglecting some (or alot) of its commitments to its existing partners FiteTV was never TRILLER’s main priority – the triller tiktok style app is/was — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) May 11, 2026

So while theres revenue coming in and some folks continue to get paid, there are also many that aren’t and most arent being paid in full or are owed significant amounts… Heres what i gather (my educated insight as someone who reads these developments from a diff perspective): — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) May 11, 2026

The parent company (located in china) is indifferent to trillerTV and its $ issues The trillertv (fite) entity is going to be sold, but they cant until the court gives the freedom to make a move without the parents companys consent (they appear to & claim to have been abandoned) — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) May 11, 2026

There have been so many really good people involved w fite over the years, mike weber, keith Evans, kosta and all the people overseas They truly pushed wrestling and combat sports streaming forward, hopefully this part of their legacy can continue in a positive manner — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) May 11, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)