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AEW suing Triller Group Inc. for nearly $5 million

May 11, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The relationship between AEW and Triller has taken a big turn for the worse. AEW has filed a lawsuit against Triller Group Inc. and TrillerTV for nearly $5 million in unpaid money from pay-per-view sales and AEW Plus, according to Brandon Thurston of PostWrestling.com. The lawsuit was filed on April 29 in Duval County Court in Florida.

Thurston adds that TrillerTV actually filed a separate lawsuit against Triller Group, Inc. back in early April. Parent company, Flipps Media Inc., told a Delaware Chancery Court that TrillerTV is insolvent. AEW launched MyAEW.com in March, and pulled AEW pay-per-views and AEW Plus from the Triller streaming platform.

Powell’s POV: I’ve enjoyed the TrillerTV product over the years, and it’s been home to countless independent events. Here’s hoping that TrillerTV can find a way to carry in some fashion when/if the parent company folds.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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