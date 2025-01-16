AEW Dynamite rating: Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW World Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 679,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 615,000 viewership total for last Wednesday’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.18 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last Wednesday’s 0.17 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. With that in mind, it’s encouraging that the TBS viewership numbers have not declined since the Max simulcasts started. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW drew 779,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the January 17, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 891,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Samoa Joe vs. Hook for the AEW World Championship.