Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara trading social media jabs

October 4, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara have been going back and forth on social media. The spat stems from Andrade stating in an Mas Lucha interview that Guevara complained about him being too stiff during a match they had together.

Guevara responded via social media by labeling Andrade a “favor hire” while also claiming that Andrade did not approach him backstage, as he claimed in the interview. Jose The Assistant chimed in on behalf of Andrade to state that he witnessed the incident and declared that Andrade “gave an honest interview.”

Powell’s POV: Twitter Fight!!! The social media comments are listed below. Is this the latest AEW backstage drama or are they turning this into a storyline? I’ll let you decide.

