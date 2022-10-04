Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara trading social media jabs

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara have been going back and forth on social media. The spat stems from Andrade stating in an Mas Lucha interview that Guevara complained about him being too stiff during a match they had together.

Guevara responded via social media by labeling Andrade a “favor hire” while also claiming that Andrade did not approach him backstage, as he claimed in the interview. Jose The Assistant chimed in on behalf of Andrade to state that he witnessed the incident and declared that Andrade “gave an honest interview.”

Powell’s POV: Twitter Fight!!! The social media comments are listed below. Is this the latest AEW backstage drama or are they turning this into a storyline? I’ll let you decide.

You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful bitch. — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022

I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I wont beat your ass because im a professional, don’t be scared. When I say something I name names, and im not scared to get fired!

#Sammy — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 4, 2022

YOU didnt say shit to me you liar but heres some truth you ungrateful prick You would be jobless if it wasn’t for your dad in law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time. Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & fuck off https://t.co/licsudpp6o — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022