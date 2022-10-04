AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Slim J vs. Blake Christian

-Rohit Raju and Invictus Khash vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

-Terry Kid vs. Parker Boudreaux

-Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue

-Marina Shafir vs. Sio Nieves

-Eli Isom and Chris Farrow vs. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi

-Abadon vs. Freya States

-Dante Martin and Matt Sydal vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake

-AR Fox vs. Ariya Daivari

-Gus De La Vega and Levy Valenzuela vs. Iron Savages

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.