AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Saturday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Andrade El Idolo’s masked tag team for the AAA Tag Titles.

-Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black.

-The brackets for the AEW Eliminator tournament will be unveiled.

Powell’s POV: AEW is bumped for TNT’s coverage of the NHL for the next two Wednesdays. AEW will be in Miami, Florida at the James L Knight Center on Friday for Rampage and at the same venue on Saturday for Dynamite. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite on Saturday at 7CT/8ET. He will be filling in for me on the AEW Dynamite audio review for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW events in Miami. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com