WWE Raw preview: King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament matches, women’s tag match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre meet face to face.

-Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

-Doudrop vs. Natalya in a Queen’s Crown tournament first round match.

-Dana Brooke vs. Shayna Baszler in a Queen’s Crown tournament first round match.

-Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal in a King of the Ring tournament first round match.

-Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet in a King of the Ring tournament first round match.

Powell's POV: The winners of the respective tournament matches will meet in the semifinals. Zelina Vega and Carmella will meet in the Queen's Crown tournament semifinals, and Sami Zayn will face Finn Balor in the KOTR semifinals on Smackdown. Raw will be live from San Francisco, California at Chase Center.