Florida moving into second phase of reopening, could allow some fans to attend WWE, AEW, and other pro wrestling events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Phase 2 of his reopening plan on Wednesday and it could affect WWE, AEW, and other pro wrestling companies that run in the state. The plan that goes into effect on Friday will allow for movie theaters, bars, and concert halls to operate at 50 percent capacity, and for gatherings of up to 50 people.

Powell’s POV: Given how accommodating DeSantis has been when it comes to “essential business” WWE, I’m waiting to find out if there’s some exemption that allows the company to run a stadium at full capacity? I’m only half joking. That said, the actual plan could pave the way for pro wrestling companies to have some fans back in the Florida venues.

JUST IN: Gov. DeSantis moves most of Florida into Phase 2, starting Friday. Movie theaters, bars, and concert halls can operate at 50% capacity. Gyms and stores can be at full capacity. Gatherings can be up to 50 people. *Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach not included yet. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 3, 2020



